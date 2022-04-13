American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Raised to $63.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,202,907,000 after purchasing an additional 131,235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,119,000 after purchasing an additional 301,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,068,000 after purchasing an additional 347,548 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,255,000 after acquiring an additional 78,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

