Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $237.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $237.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $235.24.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock opened at $250.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.77.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.