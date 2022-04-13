ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives $22.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMSSY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ams-OSRAM in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ams-OSRAM in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ams-OSRAM from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ams-OSRAM in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMSSY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.58. ams-OSRAM has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.79.

ams-OSRAM ( OTCMKTS:AMSSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. Research analysts anticipate that ams-OSRAM will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

