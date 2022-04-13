Analysts Anticipate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Altice USA posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Moffett Nathanson cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.74.

NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $12.01. 53,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,969,488. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

