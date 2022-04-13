Analysts Anticipate Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to Announce $1.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83. Berry Global Group reported earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of BERY stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.99. 27,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,637. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

