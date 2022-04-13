Analysts Anticipate Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Columbia Banking System reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

COLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.63. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $45.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Banking System (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.