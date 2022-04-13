Analysts Anticipate ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Brokerages expect that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.35). ContraFect posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFRX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ContraFect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in ContraFect by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,333. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $151.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

