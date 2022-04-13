Analysts Anticipate Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) will announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPD. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 143.5% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.4% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.1% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 10,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,404,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,480. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $26.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

