Analysts Anticipate GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. GoDaddy posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

GDDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.90.

GoDaddy stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.64. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $90.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,449 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 73.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after acquiring an additional 143,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,289,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 72,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

