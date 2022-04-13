Analysts Anticipate Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.39). Natera reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 102.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($6.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.84) to ($5.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.83) to ($4.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

NTRA opened at $40.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average is $80.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $37,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $220,975.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $1,030,661. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

