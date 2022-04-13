Analysts Anticipate Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Oramed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 908.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORMP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after acquiring an additional 164,018 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6,478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after buying an additional 743,715 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,626,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 29,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,702,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 781,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.84. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

