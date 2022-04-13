Analysts Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.95 Million

Brokerages expect that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) will report $127.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.90 million to $128.00 million. Rambus reported sales of $105.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $516.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $515.06 million to $517.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $556.95 million, with estimates ranging from $555.30 million to $558.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMBS. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of RMBS stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. 695,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,067. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.56 and a beta of 1.06. Rambus has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $33.75.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $403,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,432. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 2,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 199,385 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 627,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 77,182 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Rambus by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 24,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

