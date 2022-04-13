Analysts Anticipate Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Repay posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RPAY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $95,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,499. Repay has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

