Analysts Anticipate Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.73 Million

Analysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) to report $67.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.21 million to $70.29 million. Repay reported sales of $47.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $301.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $299.90 million to $303.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $354.21 million, with estimates ranging from $350.90 million to $359.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

RPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

RPAY traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,499. Repay has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $95,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Repay in the third quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Repay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.