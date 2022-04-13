Analysts Anticipate Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) will post sales of $230.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $227.30 million. Sotera Health posted sales of $212.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 852.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 430,628 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,181,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,036,000 after purchasing an additional 179,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.09. 3,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,821. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

