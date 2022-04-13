Analysts Anticipate VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $330,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $360,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics reported sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,465.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of VTGN stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,598,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,840. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $287.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.00. VistaGen Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,123,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 1,792,194 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 438,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 130,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,748,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,191,000 after buying an additional 98,454 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

