Analysts Expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to Post -$0.77 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Equities analysts expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXOGet Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.64). ALX Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 148.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($2.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.64) to ($2.94). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.29.

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $698.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.04. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $36,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.