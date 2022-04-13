Analysts Expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to Post -$0.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.64). ALX Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 148.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($2.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.64) to ($2.94). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ALX Oncology.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.29.

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $698.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.04. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $36,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.