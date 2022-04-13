Analysts Expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.47 Million

Equities analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) to announce $163.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $444.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.50 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $9.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,628%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $271.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $635.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $94.00 million, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $4.84. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,112 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after buying an additional 581,311 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,861,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,624,000 after acquiring an additional 432,000 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 964,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,045,000 after acquiring an additional 312,542 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,762. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 71.51 and a beta of 0.85. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

