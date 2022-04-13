Analysts Expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) to Announce -$0.68 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). COMPASS Pathways reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($3.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

CMPS stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. 1,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,951. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 3.34. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $49.51.

In other COMPASS Pathways news, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $79,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $42,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 637,604 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth about $5,945,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth about $4,781,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 118,332 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

