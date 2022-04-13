Analysts Expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

FENC traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,144. The company has a current ratio of 13.53, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $163.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of -0.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

