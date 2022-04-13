Analysts Expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is ($0.70). First Solar reported earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 112.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.50 to $65.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $1,026,631. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $79.10. 1,539,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,870. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $123.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.33.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

