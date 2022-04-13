Analysts Expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Fulton Financial posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FULT. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

FULT traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. 992,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,662. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,982,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after buying an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,658,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,589,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,015,000 after buying an additional 464,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

