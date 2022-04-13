Analysts Expect Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Great Elm Capital’s earnings. Great Elm Capital reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Great Elm Capital.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on GECC shares. TheStreet downgraded Great Elm Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:GECC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 141,970 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 353,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 37,918 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Elm Capital (GECC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.