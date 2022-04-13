Analysts Expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. HealthStream reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HealthStream.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSTM traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,477. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.47.

HealthStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthStream (HSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.