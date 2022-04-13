Analysts Expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.09). Kingstone Companies posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Kingstone Companies stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,500. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -22.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,694,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

