Analysts Expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) will post sales of $49.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.80 million and the lowest is $41.30 million. Limoneira posted sales of $45.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $172.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $174.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $208.43 million, with estimates ranging from $194.20 million to $221.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $72,682.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 8,791 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $132,040.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth about $2,026,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the second quarter worth about $478,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 104.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

LMNR traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $13.52. 64,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,040. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $238.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

