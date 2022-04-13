Analysts Expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) will announce $2.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the lowest is $2.04 billion. Masco posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.07 billion to $9.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on MAS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,210,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Masco by 752.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,583,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Masco by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,768,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

MAS traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.67. 1,890,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,887. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $49.39 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

About Masco (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.