Analysts Expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) will post $7.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.47 billion and the highest is $7.52 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $7.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $29.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.57 billion to $30.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.55 billion to $31.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.27. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $88.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 104.9% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

