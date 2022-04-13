Analysts Expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.15. Overstock.com posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSTK. StockNews.com began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

In other Overstock.com news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,569 shares of company stock worth $899,645. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 155.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

OSTK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,750. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 3.92. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average is $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

