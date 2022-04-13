Analysts Expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.55 billion and the highest is $7.56 billion. SAP reported sales of $7.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $32.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.18 billion to $33.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.01 billion to $35.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAP. Oppenheimer lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in SAP by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 213,728 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SAP by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,227,000 after purchasing an additional 332,017 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SAP by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,802,000 after purchasing an additional 85,772 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 912,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,420,000 after acquiring an additional 64,363 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 792,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,988,000 after acquiring an additional 71,717 shares during the period.

Shares of SAP opened at $105.42 on Wednesday. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.14 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $129.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

