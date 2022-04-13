Analysts Expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) to announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.71. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 34.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBK shares. Raymond James increased their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of TCBK traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $38.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,248. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,761 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.