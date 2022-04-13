Analysts Expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $877.91 Million

Brokerages forecast that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) will post $877.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $846.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $914.08 million. Valvoline reported sales of $701.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

VVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Valvoline by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

