Analysts Issue Forecasts for AngioDynamics, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $893.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,257.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,325,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,882 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $12,093,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 778,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,467,000 after purchasing an additional 420,822 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,028,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,357,000 after purchasing an additional 296,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 515,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 272,925 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

