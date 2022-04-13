Analysts Issue Forecasts for Comerica Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.76.

NYSE:CMA opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,766,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 188,047 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 104,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

