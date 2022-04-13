Analysts Issue Forecasts for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

WASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average of $55.40. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $60.96. The firm has a market cap of $845.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

