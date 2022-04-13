Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Gates Industrial (GTES)

Gates Industrial (NYSE: GTES) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/12/2022 – Gates Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

4/7/2022 – Gates Industrial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Gates Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

4/4/2022 – Gates Industrial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GTES traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,044. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $18.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Gates Industrial Corp PLC alerts:

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Corp PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial Corp PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.