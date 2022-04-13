Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Essent Group (ESNT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Essent Group (NYSE: ESNT) recently:

4/12/2022 – Essent Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $58.00 to $55.00.

4/11/2022 – Essent Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Essent Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Essent Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Essent Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/21/2022 – Essent Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Essent Group stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.12. The stock had a trading volume of 635,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,352. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $54.22.

Get Essent Group Ltd alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,288 shares of company stock valued at $364,531. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.