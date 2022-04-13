Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hargreaves Lansdown (HL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON: HL) recently:

3/31/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,205 ($15.70) price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,530 ($19.94) to GBX 1,250 ($16.29). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,250 ($16.29) price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,840 ($23.98) to GBX 1,765 ($23.00). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,650 ($21.50) to GBX 1,530 ($19.94). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,315 ($17.14) to GBX 1,205 ($15.70). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,840 ($23.98) price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,250 ($16.29) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,700 ($22.15).

2/23/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($21.50) price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/15/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,980 ($25.80) to GBX 1,840 ($23.98). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON HL traded up GBX 6.90 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,001.50 ($13.05). The company had a trading volume of 949,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,123.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.85. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 12-month low of GBX 961.15 ($12.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,778 ($23.17).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 12.26 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

In related news, insider Amy Stirling purchased 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($14.22) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852.98 ($32,385.95).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

