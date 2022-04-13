Analysts Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT at $10.69

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

AAVVF traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $7.98. 366,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,690. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Advantage Energy has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $8.11.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 94.29% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

About Advantage Energy (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.