Analysts Set Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Target Price at $69.83

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXNX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $317,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,621 shares of company stock valued at $13,336,034 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 13.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXNX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.26. 404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,368. Axonics has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.07.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Axonics had a negative net margin of 44.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Axonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

