Analysts Set Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) PT at $10.50

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBLN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Babylon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Babylon in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Babylon in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Babylon in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Babylon in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Babylon in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBLN traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 225,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54. Babylon has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

