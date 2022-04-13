Analysts Set Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) PT at $75.80

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

BCC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $373,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Boise Cascade by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 150,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $24,887,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,973,000 after buying an additional 164,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.46. 3,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,516. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average is $69.50.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.78. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.67%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

