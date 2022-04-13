Analysts Set CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Target Price at $29.92

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,205. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,689,000 after buying an additional 969,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 47.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,022,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,586,000 after buying an additional 652,333 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 171.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 17,525 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 54.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

