Analysts Set Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) PT at $20.06

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.06.

CURLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Curaleaf from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Curaleaf from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Benchmark began coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Curaleaf from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

OTCMKTS CURLF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 394,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,968. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $15.47.

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

About Curaleaf (Get Rating)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.