Analysts Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target at $186.21

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $7.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.99. 17,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $201.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.02 and a beta of 1.27.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.