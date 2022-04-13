Analysts Set Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Price Target at GBX 2,269.14

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,269.14 ($29.57).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,570 ($33.49) to GBX 2,590 ($33.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($26.84) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,354 ($30.68) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 1,700 shares of Entain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.76) per share, for a total transaction of £24,480 ($31,899.92).

Shares of Entain stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,524 ($19.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,689. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.58). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,616.71. The firm has a market cap of £8.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

