Analysts Set Expectations for Weyerhaeuser’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $39.58 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $580,040,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,377 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,671 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,590,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

