Analysts Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target at $16.90

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

FRHLF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $11.70. 16,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,003. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0632 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

