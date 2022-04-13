Analysts Set IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Target Price at GBX 1,095.50

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,095.50 ($14.28).

IGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($15.77) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.01) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

In other news, insider Charlie Rozes bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.45) per share, with a total value of £36,250 ($47,237.43). Also, insider June Felix bought 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 772 ($10.06) per share, with a total value of £49,994.72 ($65,148.19).

LON IGG traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 837.50 ($10.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,768. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 788.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 796.83. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 698 ($9.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 960 ($12.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. IG Group’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

