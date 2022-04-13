Analysts Set Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) PT at C$13.72

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.72.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IVN shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$33,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,336,033.10.

TSE:IVN opened at C$11.52 on Friday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$7.43 and a 52-week high of C$13.15. The company has a market cap of C$13.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 202.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 19.37 and a current ratio of 21.49.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

